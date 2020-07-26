Entertainment of Sunday, 26 July 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

It is mean to charge an up coming artiste for a feature - Mzbel

Musician Mzbel

Ghanaian music star, Mzbel has insisted that it is sheer wickedness for any A list artiste to charge an up and coming artiste money just to do a collaboration with them.



The musician cum philanthropist motioned that A list artistes have to rather support the careers of these rising artistes rather than exploit them.



In an interview with DJ Advicer, host of Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Ayekoo After Drive’ Mzbel stated that she has never taken and will never take money from any up and coming artiste who wants her to be featured on their music.



“I don’t take any money from them and if I have to do that it will be mean of me. I even have to pay them some money to support their music and also groom them. It is our place to sponsor the young artistes,” she noted.



Mzbel revealed that she is ready to feature on the songs of any artiste who wishes to work with her, especially the female ones. “I’ll feature any lady who wants to do music with me. When I have the spare time I will do it.”



According to the musician, she will only charge an artiste for a collaboration if they were big especially “if you’re doing it for commercial purposes.”

