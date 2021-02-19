LifeStyle of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

It is lousy to be abusive in a relationship - Journalist opines

Dzifa Abequaye Gray is a media personality

A profound communicator, award-winning media personality, and global customer care expert Dzifa Abequaye Gray has shared in an interview that it is not good to be abusive in a relationship.



She made mention that, before someone becomes abusive, it is because of what they’ve been through in life, and also some people do that in defense of themselves. She said that sometimes things happen and people have to defend themselves.



However, if they are not careful, they might end up losing their lives. They could overreact and if care is not taken, they will either be beaten or sent to prison.



“I can guarantee that if you and I should visit Nsawam or any other prisons to talk to females who are currently there, maybe 50% if not more will confirm that it is due to overreaction or been upset ended them there”, she said.



She advised that people have to be careful, abusing is not only when one is hitting another. Things like that happen between men and women mostly, it a horrible reaction.



“When you are into somebody, you care for the person and they hurt you, they provoke you and have no intentions of admitting to their faults or give any reasonable reason for that matter, it can be very painful but the best thing to do is to walk out of that relationship”, she said.