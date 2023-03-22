It is an insult to God to eat pork - Ajagurajah

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Leader of the Universal Spiritual Outreach, Prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah popularly known as the Ajagurajah, has stated that pigs are unclean and the Bible prohibits consumption of same.



According to the outspoken man of God, it is an insult to God to eat pork.



Speaking in an interview with Neat FM on March 20, 2023, he described pigs as the filthiest and the most shameless animals on the face of the earth and for that matter, people should stop eating pork.



“Pig, if you eat pig, you’re insulting God physically to his face…God created toilet, go and eat and see, God created vulture right, go and eat and see. God created pigs to eat faeces.



“The same God created it and said that don’t chew it…so we don’t eat pigs,” he said.



His views align with that of Rockhill Chapel founder, Rev. Sonnie Badu, who last month asked Christians to be wary of the kind of foods they consume as some could make them easily accessible to all kinds of demons.



Rev. Sonnie Badu, specifically cited pork as a number one unclean meat that attracts evil spirits.



While addressing his congregants, he emphasized that the Bible had declared some animals including pigs, unclean and as such, Christians must flee from them.







