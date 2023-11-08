‘It hurts after all the sacrifices I made' - Asantewaa speaks after her TikTok account was banned

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular TikTok influencer, Martina Dwamena popularly known as ‘Asantewaa’ has reacted after news about her TikTok account being banned became rife on social media.



She confirmed that indeed her TikTok account had been banned without prior notification to her regarding what contributed to the decision.



The popular TikToker disclosed that it took her friends who got privy to the information earlier to draw her attention to her account being disabled with her phone buzzing with lots of messages from other people concerning the situation.



In a video shared on social media addressing the rumors about her account being banned, she assured that avenues will be explored to serve her followers with similar content.



She stated, “I woke up to a banned TikTok account. I don't know what I did because I wasn't informed that due to this and this reason, I don't know, I just woke up to a banned TikTok account. And for real, I don't know. I'm out of words.



"So people were asking. Lots of people were asking, ‘I am not finding you on TikTok anymore. Is it true you are banned?’ I got lots of messages. I'll try and find a way to put some on the screen for you guys to see. But like, my phone was buzzing. My phone became hot because lots of people were thinking it was a prank or something like that.”



Asantewaa indicated that she is pained by the situation considering the tireless efforts she invested in building her account to gain such popularity.



She went ahead to narrate how she started her TikTok account and the sacrifices she made to make it more prominent.



“That is the only account I had. And I did not have any backup accounts. And so as it stands now, I have lost my TikTok at the moment. It hurts, yes, it does. Because an account I built so many years ago, I started from scratch, from zero.



"I started with no followers and I started putting in hard work waking up, sometimes I don't. Just to create viable content. Sweet content, awesome content for you guys. Sometimes because of the ambiance, I would love to shoot with,” said Asantewaa.



It has not been established yet the reasons that accounted for Asantewaa’s TikTok account to be banned without her notice.



It remains to be seen whether the authorities in charge will give further clarification to the matter.



Watch the video below





“It really hurts”- popular Tiktoker, Asantewaa, speaks up regarding her banned TikTok account, with over 3 million followers. pic.twitter.com/8op2h3SRaj — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) November 7, 2023

SB/BB