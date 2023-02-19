It has been 7 years, please move on - Olakunle Churchill tells ex-wife Tonto Dikeh

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 February 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Businessman Olakunle Churchill has asked his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh, to move on as it has been seven years since they went their separate ways.



This comes after the duo took to social media to drag themselves over their son, King Andre.



Churchill in a post on his Instagram page urged his ex-wife to move on after she called him a deadbeat father.



According to him, even if he has multiple wives and children without money, it is non of her business. He asked that she focus on her life and forget about the past.



He wrote: “If I 10 wives, 10 children, I get money or I no get, e no concern you. Deal with the past and move on and focus on your life. Forget history it has been seven years please move on. It’s election period.”







