Music of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: Nii Atakora, Contributor

Ishak Spark spices up the game with 'Tonight' jam

play videoMusician Ishak Spark

Ishak Spark is out with another love song for all couples out there and he brands it as 'Tonight'.



The smooth singing vocalist portrays the story of a young guy held spellbound by the love of a certain beauty.



It exudes soothing tones and mid-tempo rhythmic vibes that set the perfect atmosphere for a relaxing time with your beloved.



‘Tonight’ was produced by Deworm and mixed by Posigee with crisp visuals coming from the camp of Director Mickey Johnson.





