You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 01 27Article 1165021

Music of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Disclaimer

Source: museafrica.com

Ishak Spark ignites love in Yaa Pono assisted tune, ‘My Own’

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Singer Ishak Spark Singer Ishak Spark

Ishak Spark has proven to be a mad talent over the years and he has just re-affirmed it with his latest single titled ‘My Own’ which features ace rapper Yaa Pono.

He is currently building a steady impact in the industry and hence, faces no pressure to be as big as the A-list artists. The pressure is to put the music out there to get people to listen to it.

He has collaborated with the likes of Gasmilla, Yaa Pono and has a controversial hit song with Ras Kuuku titled “Nkomo”.

In narrating the making of his single with Yaa Pono, he had this to say, “Joesun the producer came home and started playing something while I was out playing football, I came to hear what he had played, and then I liked the beat.

Immediately I recorded it and then he suggested we put Yaa Pono on it so I hit him up and he asked me to send the song to him, I did and within 20 minutes he sent me a verse”.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

News

The state burial is being held at the Black Star Square in Accra

LIVESTREAMING: Ghanaians bid final farewell to Rawlings

Sports

The fan being confronted by club officials

Kotoko fan arrested for wearing club’s fake jersey

Business

British Airways

We’ll reciprocate if you move Accra-London flights to Gatwick – Govt to British Airways

Africa

Nollywood actor, Ernest Asuzu

Nollywood actor Ernest Asuzu dies at 37

Opinions

Late former President Jerry John Rawlings

TALKING DRUM: What Rawlings said in 1986!