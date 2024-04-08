Is there anywhere in the Bible that says every woman must get married? - Nana Aba's old video resurfaces

Entertainment of Monday, 8 April 2024

In 2019, prominent media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah stated emphatically that even though she is not married, she has someone she is in a relationship with.



According to her, she will marry when she realizes that her partner is someone who genuinely loves and understands her, adding that other material factors will not influence her decision to tie the knot.



She rebuffed the perception that a woman is deemed ‘complete’ in society when she marries, citing the fact that the Bible does not make such a proclamation, hence, it is invalid.



Speaking in an interview with Stacy Amoateng, monitored by GhanaWeb, Nana Aba rejected the idea that every woman must get married to be regarded as a responsible person in society.



“I am not single, just that I’m not married…People seem to think that a woman is only complete or fulfilled if she is married. I will get married because I feel that the man who wants to marry me makes me happy, not through any financial or material gain.



“I have found somebody like that… Is there anywhere in the Bible that says that every woman must get married? So if God, who is the ultimate person, doesn’t think that every woman must get married, who are you to tell me that every woman must get married before they are complete?” she quizzed.



Watch the snippet of the video below. The full video was published on December 10, 2019.





