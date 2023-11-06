‘Is the Indian god your almighty God?’ – Mzbel questions, insists she mocked no God

Entertainment of Monday, 6 November 2023

Celebrated singer, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah known within the entertainment circle as Mzbel has refuted claims that, she is deliberating mocking God and encouraging her son to do same.



While discussing an opinion expressed by the 10-year-old child in a recent interview that he did not believe in the existence of an almighty God, the founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministry, Prophet Kumchacha stated that he is not shocked by the utterance of Mzbel's son.



He believes that Mzbel has, on several occasions, mocked the existence of God, which may explain why her son follows a similar path.



Reacting to the allegation in a phone interview on United Show, Mzbel contended the prophet’s argument and allegation saying, her family did not mock anyone’s god, rather they expressed their opinion on god and their faith.



“Is the god referred to as the almighty God by the Indians the same as your God? Do you serve the same almighty God that the Hindus serve? Is our almighty God the same as your almighty God?” Mzbel quizzed the panelists on the show.



She added, “The boy was asked if he believes in an almighty God and he said no. He did not insult or mock anybody’s God. He just stated what he believes in. Why do you want to attack us?”





The singer maintains that she is not going to control the body language of his son, as she believes a move like that may kill his self-confidence.





“As for his body language, I am not going to control it. A lot of people commended him for his confidence, and do you think he would have been that confident if I reprimanded him on everything he said and believed in?” she said.



Here is the full interview





