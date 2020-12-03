Entertainment of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Is it by force to support Dumelo? – Social media users reply Beverly Afaglo

Actress Beverly Afaglo

Following viral videos and photos of some celebrated movie personalities declaring their support for the New Patriotic Party’s Lydia Seyram Alhassan, some persons in the entertainment industry have described the move as a stab in the back on their colleague, John Dumelo, who is contending with the latter.



Actress Beverly Afaglo lambasted her colleagues for throwing their weight behind the incumbent Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Woguon Constituency, Lydia Alhassan, and not John Dumelo.



In a post sighted by www.ghanaweb.com, the actress described the move as a “dishonour to a colleague’s name and hardwork”; something Beverly said she could never do in her profession.



However, some social media users who have been keenly following the new development have argued that there is nothing wrong with the likes of Prince David Osei, Bismark the Joke, Bibi Bright, Kalybos, General Ntetia, Cwesi Oteng campaigning for.



A netizen by name, Kwabena Osei reacting to the post by actress Beverly Afaglo argued that the actors owed Dumelo no favour.



He wrote: “Ummm we are coworkers does not mean we should share the same political ideologies.”



Another also said: "They can support any party they want… its normal but why should they wait for John Dumelo to have an issue with Madam Lydia before they go and take pictures with her? I mean is she the only NPP MP that they can take pictures with?"













Below are some reactions from social media users:















