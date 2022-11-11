Is Medikal throwing subtle jabs at Fella Makafui?

Entertainment of Friday, 11 November 2022

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, has confused netizens with a statement he made about his marriage after Fella Makafui disclosed that she was about to make the toughest decision in her life.



In the rapper's post shared on blogger, Nkonkonsa’s page on Instagram, he said wives should appreciate, be modest and submissive among others to their husbands.



“Wives should be respectful, submissive, appreciative and stress-free,” the rapper said.



Meanwhile, on November 9, 2022, Fella Makafui caused a stir with an online post.



According to the Ghanaian socialite, she is about to make the toughest call in her life.



In a post she shared on Twitter on November 8, 2022, netizens read different meanings into the actress's post.



“I’m about to make the hardest decision ever,” she shared.



While some social media users suggested the actress may be planning to hand her account to her husband, others have alleged that the couple were having issues in their marriage and the post may be throwing some light on the rumour.







