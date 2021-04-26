Irresponsible bloggers to blame for Agradaa’s woes - Hoahi

Entertainment of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: Oman Ghana

Outspoken supposed palm wine tapper of the Otumfuo, Nana Hoahi has blamed the activities of irresponsible bloggers for the deepening woes of embattled female fetish priestess, Komfo Agradaa.



According to Hoahi, some selfish individuals in the name of blogging have been engaging in activities that is not inuring to the benefit of the priestess who was recently arrested for operating two television stations without a license.



“A lot of them are doing things that will put the woman in more trouble. They keep pushing her to places she’s not supposed to be. I feel sorry for her because it is sad if the people around you are causing your downfall. I will advise the bloggers to take time when they are talking about some people,” Hoahi stated in an interview with Oman Channel.



The comments of Hoahi comes after one Adjei Nimako operating Oheneba media on social media alleged that the former Member of Parliament for Kpone Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye is behind the arrest of Komfo Agradaa by officials of the National Communications Authority, National Security Operatives and Police Officers who raided the premises of her media house.



Responding to the allegations, a furious Hopeson Adorye called on Adjei Nimako to retract and apologise over the allegations or he incurs his wrath.



The blogger has since apologized for the comments.



