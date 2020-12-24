Entertainment of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Irene Logan brings cheers to Ghanaians this Christmas

Songstress, Irene Logan

Songstress and businesswoman, Irene Logan is set to bring 'alive' the Christmas celebration with her rendition of “have yourself a merry little Christmas” song.



The song carries jazzy undertones with a blend of classical strings which gives a perfect blend to her voice.



When asked why she decided to do this after such a long break from music, she said, “This year has been very complex and intense for a lot of us.

But, through it all we are still here and it’s such a blessing to be here and alive, so I wanted to give a gift to the world to remind us that there is still so much beauty all around.”



The song, which comes with a music video was released on December 14, 2020.



It's available on all social media platforms as well as her YouTube channel.



About Irene Logan



The Afrosoul/Afropop singer was born on February 16, 1984 in Monrovia, Liberia. She broke out of famous "Irene and Jane" group which was made up of herself and Jane Fausier Awindor, popularly known as Efya.



Irene has been riding a successful solo career since 2009 with hit songs like "Run away", "Kabila", "Na me dey there" and many more.

