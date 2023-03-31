Irchad honored as Supreme Diplomat of the Year at SDTA Awards

Entertainment of Friday, 31 March 2023

Source: Zino Lexili Ogazi, Contributor

Irchad Ramiandrasoa Razaaly, the Ambassador of the European Union to Ghana is officially an SDTA Awards honoree.



Ambassador Irchad was chosen at the discretion of the SDTA Awards jury to be crowned as the 2022 Supreme Diplomat of the Year.



Ambassador Irchad is the successor to H.E Sophie Anne Avé, who was the Supreme Diplomat of the Year 2021. H.E Sophie Anne Avé was the former France Ambassador to Ghana and the current Ambassador for Public Diplomacy in Africa.



His award was presented to him by the Chairperson of SDTA Awards, Zino Lexili Ogazi, and Vice Chairman of SDTA Awards, Eric Michael Ogazi, at the European Union Residence, Ghana after he was unable to attend the ceremony in December 2022.



This award creates positive role models at the diplomatic and government level and encourages representatives to lead effectively for their people.



In a video interview with Ambassador Irchad on how he feels about finally receiving his award, he said:



“I feel proud, honored, and grateful and I would like to thank you and the scheme for identifying and recognizing the work I have been doing since last year, to enforce the relations between the European Union and Ghana.



"This is the work in connection with the Government of Ghana, with the civil society, with entrepreneurs, with ordinary people, and with the large public. I would like to if you would allow me, to share this award with my colleagues; Ambassador of the European member states, present here in Ghana because, it’s a joint work, and also my staff, because they have been working a lot as well ensuring the visibility of what we are doing.



"So we want to thank you very much for honoring me, honoring the European Union, honoring us as the team European Union working here in Ghana. We have done a lot of work last year, we hope we will do even more and even better.”



“Congratulations Ambassador, we are elated to recognize and celebrate you for your unending commitment to your work, for being passionate about the welfare of the people you represent, the cause of humanity, and your supreme contributions in general towards your work. We salute you for your boundary-breaking exploits and your bold and visible presence in the spaces and places that matter. We also honor the work that you do to expand these spaces for more people," said Zino Lexili Ogazi.



“Congratulations Ambassador, you’re most appreciated, this is to let you know that your assiduousness and all the efforts you put into work have not gone unnoticed, so we are proud to have you on board and we hope to have more positive ties with you," said Eric Michael Ogazi.



About Irchad



Ambassador Irchad Ramiandrasoa Razaaly was born on the 30th of May in 1976. He is a French career diplomat. On the 1st of September 2021, he became the Ambassador of the European Union to Ghana.



Early life and education



Irchad was born in Antananarivo. He grew up in Madagascar and studied at Lycée Français de Tananarive and Collège Saint-Michel. He got a Master’s degree from the Université d’Antananarivo in 1997 before pursuing his studies in France where he got a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies in 1998 and International Relations in 1999 at the Sorbonne University.



Career



He started a short stint in the French Ministry of Defence and then joined the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs in the Africa Directorate.[4] After being the diplomatic advisor to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs he was appointed to the French Embassy in the Republic of South Africa from 2005 to 2009. He joined the private office of the European Commissioner in charge of development cooperation in 2011.



Irchad served as the manager of the Bêkou Trust Fund for Central African Republic from 2014 to 2017 before the was placed in charge of the coordination of the European Union’s relations with the 16 countries of West Africa in the European diplomatic service between 2017 and 2021.[5][6] On 1st September 2021, he was appointed Ambassador of the European Union to Ghana.



About Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards



The Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards (SDTA AWARDS, Pronounced as STAR AWARDS for the initials) is the first prestigious and Global Awards Organization from Africa to celebrate and honour the supremacy and dynamism of both African and international creatives & talents in the creative or entertainment Industry, whose works have projected the Arts and Entertainment sector exceptionally.



SDTA AWARDS also has a SPECIAL RECOGNITION Category which spotlights on all aspects of life to celebrate and honour personalities from around the globe with long-standing service to the development of their respective fields and also to Humanity, for creative and innovative contributions.



SDTA AWARDS is presented in an Annual Awards show, hosted by Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy. SDTA Awards (Gala) provides a comprehensive, red-carpet Awards experience within a high-value networking and opportunity environment for industry professionals & Rookies.