Iona spotted with Afia Schwarzenegger after 'ditching' Mzbel

Music of Sunday, 20 December 2020

Source: GH Base

Fast-rising hiplife artiste Iona has come under heavy criticism for betraying her former godmother Mzbel after being captured in an image with Afia Schwarzenegger, a sworn enemy of MzBel.



A few months ago, Mzbel was engaged in a beef with actress Tracey Boakye and Afia Schwarzenegger over the “Papa No” saga which trended for months in Ghana.



Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel have not seen eye to eye in a very long time and it is clear their friendship is over for good.



The interesting thing about Iona’s issue is that, during Mzbel’s fight with Afia Schwarzenegger and Tracey Boakye, Iona was staying with Mzbel and appeared in most of the videos she did. So it is quite strange that all of a sudden she is in bed with Afia Schwarzenegger.



This has caused a lot of Mzbel's fans to lash out at the young musician.



Iona had in the month of November this year posted a picture of Mzbel idolizing her and referred to her as her fine mama.



However, in a recent post with Afia Schwarzenegger kissing her on the head, Iona thanked Afia Schwarzenegger for her “great advice”.



The question on the minds of most people is that what advice Afia Schwarzenegger gave Iona with some suggesting that she is the reason Mzbel and Iona had a fallout.



See her post below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.