Entertainment of Saturday, 11 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘Invite’ and interrogate counsellor Lutherodt - Gabby suggests to police

Founder of Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

The woes of a self-styled marriage counsellor, Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt for insisting on live TV that “every rape victim at a point in the process enjoys the act” has once again been stoked by a leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Gabby Otchere Darko has suggested to the Ghana Police Service that they must take immediate measures to invite and probe the self-styled counsellor on his comments.



Not only that; Mr Otchere Darko has also admonished Ghanaians to desist from using the title ‘counsellor’ as a prefix to his name, Lutterodt.



In a tweet, Gabby Otchere Darko wrote; “May I suggest that the Police take immediate steps to “invite” Mr Lutterodt (and, please stop using the title Counsellor!) to interrogate him to provide further and better particulars as to how many of his own victims enjoyed being raped, as he so claims?”



Already, an online petition initiated by Ivy Prosper, a Ghanaian-Canadian TV host copied to the Ministry of Communications, National Communications Authority, and Ghana Psychology Council which sought to cancel the influence the self-acclaimed counsellor has garnered thousands of signatures.



The Gender Ministry has also petitioned the National Media Commission to ban counsellor Lutterodt from making appearances on any media house for programs.



To add to the severance of the issue, several celebrities and public figures have incessantly castigated Lutterodt’s statement.



But as though unperturbed about the effects of his words, he has, in another media interaction, defended his statement.



He is quoted to have said in an interview with Andy Dosty, “what is going on is not about me, people now are doing media 'content-ship' and we those who have the voice when we grant the option of interviews to relevant media houses and they make headlines then others will want to pick it up so they could make some small appearance with it”.



“If you watch the video and listen to the issue carefully, clearly put you can see that the statement is really a sensible statement from a defending educated elite spiritualist,” he stated.









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.