Invest 10% of Sports budget in the music industry - Shatta Wale to government

Thursday, 3 June 2021

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale wants the government to invest 10% of its budget allocated to sports into the music industry.



Last month, the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo held a breakfast meeting with CEOs of corporate institutions where the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif proposed that the Black Stars participating in the two tournaments will cost the country a quarter of a million- dollars.



“These campaigns require a substantial amount of investment to be able to execute this mandate, approximately $25 million and government alone cannot shoulder this responsibility at the expense of other sporting disciplines," he said.



President Akufo-Addo, then stated that, the government will commit $10 million to the team whilst a committee set up by the Sports Ministry will raise the rest of the $15 million.



But speaking the nation in a live televised address, Shatta Wale pleaded with the government to set aside part of that money meant for sports to be allocated for the music industry.



“If the state can spend 10% of sports budget on music, I am sure it will set us on the road to global heights,” Shatta said.



On tourism, the Dancehall artiste pleaded with the authorities to use music as a tool to promote tourism.



“I want to again plead with the leadership of the state to institute an agenda to use music as a tourism tool to promote the country,” Shatta Wale stressed.



