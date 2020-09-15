Music of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Introducing Quame Rhymz; sensational indie artiste

Darko Joshua was born on the 19th of December 1998 at Donkorkrom to Mr. Gagba Cosmos and Mrs. Kiti Stella. Quame Rhymz hails from The Afram Plains Donkorkrom (Kwahu North) in the Eastern Region of Ghana.



He had his basic education at St. Michael R/C and further his education at Donkorkrom Agriculture Senior high school where he offered General Arts and came out with flying colors.



After Senior High Education, even though he lived all his life in Donkorkrom, Quame Rhymz moved to Tema where he discovered he had a talent for music. Back in high school, he had a passion for music but he did not see much of it until one of his friends who had music on his shoulders confronted him to help write his choruses of which he gladly did.



This went on for quite some time so he decided to pen down a few bars for himself. He did the verse to a few friends and they showed much interest and encouraged him to keep up the good work. It was then, Quame realized he could be one of the best if he keeps writing.



Even though his voice has been analogized to that of Kwesi Arthur, Quame is more into Afrobeats and Hip-hop. He explained to MrrrDaisy that, his music is more of the things he goes through and the experiences and challenges in life. Although the hip-hop genre is more of bragging, he is devoted to using his music to motivate the youth like himself and the elderly.



His first mastered piece was released on the 25th December in 2019 and was produced by AkTheBeatz, titled Not Like This. He is currently working with Nana Akua Britwum (Akua Creamy) and has unreleased projects with WeAreGHG, SsnowBeatz, and a few more. In April 2020, he got featured on Gyaldem Tish single; Nuh, and they are both working on the video for the song.



Sarkodie has been one of his greatest motivations ever since he started music professionally. Sarkodie is one of the artistes from Ghana who has strived hard to be at where he is now, and that alone gives him the motivation and joy that one day, he will be the next artiste if not to replace him, at least he will be at the apex of his career. Kwesi Arthur is also a great influence as he can easily relate to his music and they have something in common.



In this line of business, his aim is to be great, reach his goal, and put smiles on the faces of people and that of his family. He was recently nominated for 2D Events High Skull Awards and he mostly enjoys reading and writing as Reading always seems to broaden the human mindset of thinking and makes him acquire more knowledge and concepts on penning down some lyrics.





