Interesting reactions greet Cecilia Marfo, Joyce Blessing 'microphone snatching' brouhaha

Musician Joyce Blessing

Some social media users have inundated the platform with reactions to Cecilia Marfo's decision to snatch a microphone from Joyce Blessing and instruct the gospel musician to go back to her estranged husband.



Cecilia Marfo, a gospel musician and prophetess in a video which has been in circulation, stormed the stage and interrupted the performance of Joyce Blessing by snatching the microphone from her and ordering her to rescue her marriage.



“My daughter, if you will listen to me, go back and take your marriage. I called you with love and so you should know the life you have is not yours. I’ve made you a queen so listen to me and go back to your husband. I’ve sent you already; lady, go and take your husband, my spirit is using you,” Cecilia Marfo said.



The incident said to have occurred at the Unity Group of Companies Annual Thanksgiving Service, has engendered controversy as a section of the public share their views on the subject.



While some are furious and assert that Cecilia Marfo embarrassed Joyce Blessing, others cannot fathom the motive behind the actions of the prophetess.



We've had enough of this Cecilia marfo antics! Ah! — ??Afia Boatemaa???????????? (@Ms_Debrah) January 23, 2021

Isn't this same Cecilia Marfo who threw saliva into someone's mouth in the name prophetic and healing ministry??



And held and pressed someone's penis and balls in the name of prayer??



Lol let's be serious! https://t.co/hrSrLmJhU4 — Kwesi Osei Simpey ???????? (@WorkWithSimpey) January 23, 2021

I could have slapped Cecilia marfo so hard, such nonsense — Nana Adjoa Amponsah (@NanaAdjoaAmpon3) January 23, 2021

So Cecilia marfo couldn’t talk to her backstage.... hm — UCC Drake ???????????????????? ???????? (@dj_drayke) January 23, 2021

This Cecilia Marfo thing is just a public showoff. May God help us — Chief (@tailorMARIQUE) January 23, 2021

Cecilia Marfo talking like angel in kumahood movies. — UCC Drake ???????????????????? ???????? (@dj_drayke) January 23, 2021

This Cecilia Marfo issue de3 anodey want talk some oo



It can either be the spirit of God or she just dey use Inn brain — Benjamin Kofi Siaw (@Bennah99) January 23, 2021

Cecilia Marfo dierr counselor lutterodt will get her p33 ???? — SARAH.VANESSA???? (@qwayisibea_) January 23, 2021

Cecilia Marfo did that in a Rambo style or maybe Carlos Ahenkorah style ???????? — Ebenezer Donkoh (NY DJ) (@nydjlive) January 23, 2021