Insulting Net2 TV staff exposes your incompetence – Nana Yaw Wiredu to Kennedy Agyapong

Entertainment of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Business mogul and owner of Net2 TV, Kennedy Agyapong exposed his incompetence when he unleashed insults on staff and management of the channel in his quest to express discontentment over the decision to play adverts for a very long period, Nana Yaw Wiredu, Director of OnePlayAfrica has said.



Kennedy Agyapong last week flared up and lambasted managers of the channel on live TV during an interview session with him on the ‘Attitude’ show over the production team’s decision to play commercials for about fifteen minutes.



While describing the decision as “nonsense”, “bogus” and “stupid”, Kennedy Agyapong threatened to sack managers of the channel, stressing that the level of their inefficiency is repugnant.



“What you just did is bogus. How can you think I could be here and manage everything when people here have been tasked to? What you just did, are you managers? You just did a foolish program. It’s stupid on your part,” he fumed with rage.



“What kind of nonsense is that? I’ve been sitting here all this while and you’ve been playing commercials. Which TV station does that when panelists are seated? You think you’re making money; you’re rather losing because the viewer will just flip to another station and when the chance on interesting content, they stay there.



“What you have to do is to discuss the issue, play a bit of commercial, come back to the discussion. You don’t keep me here for fifteen minutes and play commercials. If you joke, I’ll sack all of you. I hate nonsense,” he emitted.







But making a submission on GhanaWeb TV’s entertainment review show Bloggers’ Forum, Nana Yaw Wiredu argued that the conduct of Kennedy Agyapong on the show was unwarranted.



“We’re running a media house. Media is monetizing content so we can pay ourselves, pay our utilities, grow the business… So, am I wrong as a show producer, with the format that I’ve been running for some time that if a guest is coming, I play a certain number of commercials?



“I think his commentary on that issue is laughable and he was exposing himself as an incompetent person… You were on TV as a guest; speak as a guest. When you get off the set, you become the owner of the business, approach management…” he added.



He further stated that the businessman needs to render an unqualified apology to his workers for disrespecting them on national television.



“I think he needs to apologize to the workers of Net2 Television. If you could execute the task, you wouldn’t have employed anyone. I cannot be working and walking on eggshells because the owner decides on what to do especially on set. Are you the HR? He needs to apologize publicly just” Nana Yaw Wiredu told host Abrantepa.



Watch analysis on his conduct from the 45th minute of the video below.



