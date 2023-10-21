Instagram socialite finally arrested for allegedly killing girlfriend, harvesting her private parts

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Killaboi, a popular Nigerian Instagram socialite, who has since been on the run after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death has finally been arrested in Siera Leone.



He was arrested at a nightclub in Freetown, Sierra Leone, in the company of some ladies.



According to reports, Killaboi changed his name from Benjamin Best Nnanyereugo to Kanu Princeton Samuel and paid $25,000 to purchase a Sierra Leonean passport under his new identity.



His arrest is said to be a combined effort of the Nigerian police and Interpol.



The deceased's mother who confirmed the incident said one percent of her pain has been taken away.



Background



Killaboi admitted to the murder of his girlfriend, Augusta Osedion, known as Austa XXO.



In a series of ‘chilling’ confessions on Instagram, he claimed, his actions were driven by pain, betrayal, and cheating.



This tragic confession by Killaboi has since stirred the conversation on the devastating consequences of pain, betrayal, and violence within relationships.



On July 17, Killaboi took to his Instagram page to disclose the startling confession, revealing that he unintentionally stabbed his girlfriend during a heated argument.



In a series of messages detailing the incident, he expressed remorse and guilt, acknowledging that his emotions and the deceased’s betrayal led to his actions.



The 26-year-old socialite expressed deep regret over his actions at such a young age and promised to ensure that justice is served for his late girlfriend, by turning himself in.



He confessed to fleeing the scene after the crime and published a message he had sent to Austa's grieving mother.



Austa XXO's mother had also constantly visited Killaboi's residence at Oral Estate in the Ikota area of Lagos State in search of answers.



Eyewitnesses at that time reported that the police gained access to Killaboi's apartment through the fence and discovered Austa XXO's mutilated corpse.



Shockingly, the deceased’s body parts, including her breast, vagina, and eyes were missing and her car was recovered at the scene.



Killaboi’s initial arrest over fraud



Prior to this incident, Killaboi was arrested for fraud.



In 2021, he was apprehended by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for carrying out a N150 million point-of-sale (POS) transaction using a stolen card. The authorities arrested him at a hotel in Umuahia, and he was unable to evade capture.





