Inna Patty graduates from UK Law School with distinction

Entertainment of Friday, 13 January 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Miss Ghana 2004, Inna Mariam Patty, has earned herself a remarkable feat after graduating from a Graduate Diploma program in Law with distinction.



The CEO of Exclusive Events Ghana, organizers of the Miss Ghana pageant graduated from the University of Law London, UK on October 24, 2022, earning a Diploma In Law.



Inna rose to fame after winning the 2004 Miss Ghana pageant. She has since worked hard to become the pageant’s president.



She took over ownership from its original organiser, Media Whizzkids in 2012 and she has since been contributing to the socio-economic transformation, development, and empowerment of young women through the annual prestigious Miss Ghana Pageant.



Inna Patty founded the Miss Ghana Foundation, the charity wing of the pageant with the sole purpose of ensuring the sustenance of social intervention projects that the Miss Ghana contestants, the eventual Queen, and her two runner-ups embark upon during their reigns. She uses her Miss Ghana organisation to positively touch a lot of lives.



In 2019 she was also listed among 2019 top leaders who are shaping their communities, industries, and continent, as a whole by the online magazine, Humble Beginning Entrepreneurs’ (HBE) award.



Inna is not just good with what she does in the pageant industry but she also has a rich educational background, making her one of the wide-read queens of her generation.



In 2016, Inna Patty also made it to the List of WomanRising 100 Most Outstanding Women Entrepreneurs in Ghana. WomanRising is a subsidiary of The African Network of Entrepreneurs (TANOE)



In 2010 she read Event Management Training at the Fitz William Institute Group, London, UK. She also has a Post Graduate Diploma in Events Management (CIM) with modules in Marketing and Public Relations.



She was at the London School of Economics, London, U.K. 2007/2008 and graduated with MSc in Accounting and Finance.



This was after completing the University of Ghana in 2006, BSc in Business Admin (Banking & Finance) with First Class Honours.



In Wesley Girls Senior high school, she had one of the Best General Arts results in graduating from West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations ( W.A.S.S.C.E ) in 2001 with 6As and 2Bs.



Inna M Patty is certainly a role model for the youth, particularly females/women. We wish her the best in business and personally. If you would want to know more about her watch her interview on the Y Leader board Series and look out for her book in the first quarter of 2023.