Information Minister condemns Counselor Lutterodt’s rape comment

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has heavily condemned Counselor George Lutterodt for insisting on live TV that 'every rape victim at a point enjoys the act.'



He noted in a tweet that rape and violence against women are issues Ghanaians should not joke with.



Oppong Nkrumah posited that Ghana should develop a robust environment to protect women.



“Rape and violence against women are not something we should joke or toy with. We need to develop a more robust environment for protecting our wives, daughters, sisters, and mothers,” he tweet read.



Already, an online petition initiated by Ivy Prosper, a Ghanaian-Canadian TV host copied to the Ministry of Communications, National Communications Authority, and Ghana Psychology Council which sought to cancel the influence the self-acclaimed counselor has garnered thousands of signatures.



The Gender Ministry has also petitioned the National Media Commission to ban counsellor Lutterodt from making appearances on any media house for programs.



To add to the severance of the issue, several celebrities and public figures have incessantly castigated Lutterodt’s statement.



Founder of Danquah Institute and nephew to President Akufo-Addo, Gabby Otchere Darko has also called for the arrest and interrogation of the self-styled counselor.



But as though unperturbed about the effects of his words, he has, in another media interaction, defended his statement.



He is quoted to have said in an interview with Andy Dosty, “what is going on is not about me, people now are doing media 'content-ship' and we those who have the voice when we grant the option of interviews to relevant media houses and they make headlines then others will want to pick it up so they could make some small appearance with it”.



“If you watch the video and listen to the issue carefully, clearly put you can see that the statement is really a sensible statement from a defending educated elite spiritualist,” he stated.





