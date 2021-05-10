Infiniti Sparta releases track to celebrate mothers

Music of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: Mwine Pashal, Contributor

"Mother's are like glue. Even when you can't see them, they're still holding the family" said Infiniti Sparta.



Dakurah Donald is an up-and-coming reggae Dancehall artist who hails from the Upper West Region and specifically in the Nadowli/Kaleo District.



He started his career in the music industry four years ago. He's best known in the industry with a stage name Infiniti Sparta which goes with 'Nobody can bounce'.



Infiniti Sparta has recorded numerous tracks and has also featured other artists like Alkadot Lemmar, an Accra-based Reggae/Dancehall, titled 'Birthday'; 'Badmanism' featuring Skido Wan. He also recorded other singles like 'New Year', 'Badminds', 'Dark Day's' and the latest track which is blowing the airwaves titled 'Mama Don't Worry'.



Speaking in an interview with Ericson, a co-host of Saturday Party Mix on Tumpaani 88.5mhz, Infiniti Sparta deemed it responsible to dedicate this single to all mothers and potential mothers for they are very passionate about their children even when they are single parents and sometimes homeless.