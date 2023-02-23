You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 02 23Article 1719791

LifeStyle of Thursday, 23 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Infections that can be transmitted through oral sex and how to prevent it

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File photo of a couple in bed File photo of a couple in bed

Oral sex is a common sexual activity that can bring pleasure and intimacy to partners. However, it is also a way of transmitting sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

According to medicalnewstoday.com, engaging in unprotected oral sex with someone who has an STI can put you at risk of contracting several infections, including the following:

Gonorrhea: A bacterial infection that can affect the throat, causing symptoms such as a sore throat, swollen glands, and fever.

Chlamydia: Another bacterial infection, that can cause symptoms such as throat pain and discharge from the penis or vagina.

Herpes: A viral infection, can cause sores or blisters on the mouth or genitals and can be spread through oral sex.

Syphilis:A bacterial infection that can be spread through oral, vaginal, or anal sex, and can cause symptoms such as sores or rash on the genitals, mouth, or anus.

The greatest strategy to limit the risk of STI transmission is to follow the following points:

Use condoms or Dental dams use condoms or dental dams. Condoms can also be used on sex toys shared by partners.

Frequent STI testing:It is also critical to have frequent STI testing to ensure that you are aware of any potential infections and can seek medical assistance as soon as possible.

Practice safe sex:safe sex is the greatest approach to limit the risk of transmission and provide a positive sexual experience for everyone involved.

To summarize, while oral intercourse may be a delightful experience, it is critical to take the required steps to protect yourself and your partner from STIs.


Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:





Watch the latest episode of E-Forum



ADA/OGB

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Some enthusiasts threw their support behind Dr. Duffour

Duffour’s fans besiege NDC Headquarters as he picks up nominations

Sportsleading sports icon

Mubarak Wakaso's family mourn the death of Christian Atsu

Mubarak Wakaso's family donates to Christian Atsu's family

Businessleading business icon

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta

Ghana seeking to suspend US$8.5 billion in interest payments - Report

Africaleading africa news icon

A second-hand clothes vendor | File photo

German minister calls out shipments of used clothes on Africa trip

Opinionsleading opinion icon

The writer, Cameron Duodu

What a calamitous week for Ghana and the entire world