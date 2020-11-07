Entertainment of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘Indeed you broke my heart’ – Mother of late Kofi B cries out during son’s funeral

play videoMother of the late Ghanaian highlife singer, Kofi B (in white) grieving the loss of her son

Plunged into a state of despair, mother of the late Ghanaian highlife singer, Kofi B, could not hold back her tears when she was accompanied by some family members to catch a glimpse of her beloved son who was laid in state at the Agogo Presbyterian Park.

Repeatedly uttering the words ‘Kofi you broke my heart’, the late singer’s mother cried uncontrollably as she stood by the body of her late son.

Meanwhile, several sympathizers across the country trooped in to pay their last respect to the ‘Akua Donkor’ hitmaker who has been laid to rest today Saturday, November 7, 2020, at his hometown in Asante Akyem Agogo.

The late Kofi B on February 2, 2020, suffered a heart attack prior to performing at a concert in Cape Coast and was pronounced dead on arrival after being rushed to a hospital.

According to sources, he had been battling health issues since 2019.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.