Increasing divorce rate makes marriage unnecessary – Wutah Kobby

Renowned Ghanaian artiste, Nyarko Daniel Morris, popularly known as Wutah Kobby has stated that partners should rather remain in casual relationships rather than getting married.





According to the 41-year-old member of the defunct 'Wutah' music group, marriage has lost its essence in recent times, thereby citing the development as the main reason for the spike in divorce.





Speaking on Cape Coast’s Property FM, he said, “This is a very sensitive question and what I’m about to say will make me a little bit unpopular but I think left to me alone people should not marry.



“People should be friends and have relationships, different levels of relationships because to me personally love isn’t something that you do but it’s something that you can become.



He continued, “It is a sweetness of your emotions so if you’re loving within yourself you can look at anything lovingly but unfortunately in the marriage institution which is supposed to be for two people to come together to better themselves, it has rather become a dependency kind of situation.



“That is draining a lot of people so it has lost its real value but when people are in casual relationships they actually stay much longer than the people that get married,” he told Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com