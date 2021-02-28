Entertainment of Sunday, 28 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Implement creative arts bill immediately – MUSIGA to new Minister

Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Minister-designate for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts

The Acting President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) Bessa Simons has lauded the tourism, culture and creative arts Minister-designate, Ibrahim Mohammed Awal for being a progressive thinker.



“I don’t really know Mr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal who has been designated for the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts. But I think he is someone who’s always looking for progress that is when you follow a couple of things he’s done in the past,” he said.



The veteran musician, Bessa Simons was speaking about what the creative arts industry stands to benefit from the nomination of Mr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal in that ministerial position during an interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



“He is someone who is an action-oriented person and I feel that it’s good news because our industry has been tough for some time now. We need someone who will come and straight away implement some drastic measures immediately for musicians to benefit from their hard work,” he remarked.



He added on Kastle Drive “More so, one thing I’m looking forward to see in his tenure is that now the creative arts council bill has been passed so we ought to make sure that the President implements the bill. Right now this is the perfect time to merge creative arts and tourism together.”



Bessa Simons took the opportunity to congratulate and welcome Mr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal by calling on him to do his best to unravel the gains that exist should the tourism and creative arts industry be merged for their mutual benefit and progress.



“I remember when I went to Zimbabwe every tourist sites we visited had music being played there. So this is the time to link them together so that there will be reinforcement at all our tourist sites in order for musicians in every district to be paid from the works that they’re doing.



He concluded “So these small things are what I was thinking about his appointment and we congratulate him and welcome him as well.”