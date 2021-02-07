Entertainment of Sunday, 7 February 2021

Ikorodu Bois remake Kwesi Arthur’s ‘Baajo’ which features Nigerian star Joeboy

Kwesi Arthur’s latest hit song ‘Baajo’ which features Nigerian afrobeat singer, Joeboy, has become the latest project of the Nigerian kids famous for remaking multimillion-dollar music videos and movie trailers with household items.



The Ikorodu Bois made up of the Sanni brothers, Muiz, 15, and Malik,10 (with video-editing help from older brother, Babatunde), and their cousin, Fawas Aina, 13 have become another sensation on social media with their hilarious video remakes.



Their fame reached a high in 2020 when their remake of the Netflix movie, “Extraction” caught the attention of the lead cast Chris Hemsworth and Netflix.



This weekend, the Ikorodu Bois have shared a remake of Kwesi Arthur’s ‘Baajo’ on social media.



The remake of Baajo hilariously mimics scenes in the official video and has the regular wheelbarrow of the Ikorodu Bois featured.



