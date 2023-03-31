Ifeanyi would have wanted me to perform at the Qatar World Cup - Davido reveals

Entertainment of Friday, 31 March 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Celebrated Nigerian singer opines that his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke would have loved to see him perform at the World Cup in Qatar.



The singer made the statement during a promotional tour of his recently released album 'Timeless'.



Speaking for the first time about his long hiatus from public life following the death of Ifeanyi, he also spoke about why he accepted the opportunity to perform in Qatar.



Ifeanyi Adeleke died late last year when he drowned in a family house pool.



Davido and Chioma who are now married were at a family function when the unfortunate incident occurred.



He said on Beats99.9fm: "This is like a year ago, we did the FIFA draw and performed the official theme song. I think they had about five or six official songs but ours was the first. The vibe was cool but I didn't look at it like they were going to call me to do the World Cup."



"Later on, they began talking with my management. I didn't know it was the main ceremony until one week before the tournament in Qatar. We had to go a week before, and rehearse and that was a month after my son passed. I was just like should I do it or should I not do it but again I felt like this is an opportunity that I believe can never come again.



"I felt like my son will also had wanted me to do it. So I said I will do this one and disappear again."



Davido has released Timeless, his fourth album since he began his career in 2011.