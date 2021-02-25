LifeStyle of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

If your wife cheats, check yourself - Relationship expert to men

Corporate Relationship Manager, Giva Korsah, has noted that any man who gets cheated on by his wife needs to sit back and check himself well.



Speaking with Adwen the Love Doctor on eTV Ghana’s adult show In Bed with Adwen, she stated that it is very unlikely for a married woman to cheat on her husband unless of course there is a critical issue with the man.



Therefore, if such happens, the man needs to analyze himself and correct that issue about himself that caused his wife to cheat.



“For a married woman to cheat, then you need to go back to your books or back to your foundation and check because for a woman to go and cheat, it takes a whole lot. There are certain things that make a married woman cheat. It could be financial issues, the size of the man’s dick or unpleasurable and insufficient sex.



Some men just can’t get it right. They do not know the right spots to hit to give a woman an orgasm and when that happens, you need to go back to your books. There’s a lot of work to do when it comes to pleasing a woman so you need to know your wife very well and have that connection of love to be able to build the sexual connection,” she said.



Giva assured that once a man analyzes himself and fixes any possible problem, he can be rest assured that there is no way his wife will decide to cheat on him because she will have no reason to.