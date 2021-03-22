'If your song is banku, we won't call it fried rice' - Kwadwo Sheldon hits back at Medikal

Entertainment of Monday, 22 March 2021

Popular Entertainment pundit, Kwadwo Sheldon has lambasted Medikal for challenging the assertion that some Ghanaian artistes are fond of composing senseless songs.



Earlier, the AMG businessman angrily blasted some bloggers particularly Kwadwo Sheldon for using their platforms to rubbish the hard work of Ghanaian artistes.



He was captured in a 15minuites viral video saying:



“Foreign rappers can mention things like pizza, burger and rice crisp and the likes in their songs but Ghanaian artistes cannot mention foods like beans and korkor, kenkey and the likes in their song. This is where we come from. These pundits and bloggers portray certain things just to tarnish the image of artistes. We are trying to push the Ghanaian music agenda. As for Kwadwo Sheldon, he is just not correct. He tries to destroy artistes' brand with his unnecessary criticisms on his show. I’m a superstar and people pay to watch me. Kobby Kyei is also telling me that I’m over-excited when performing on stage. He says I get carried away and do nothing. You have no idea how to record a diss song.”



But in a sharp rebuttal, Kwadwo Sheldon said Medikal should accept the fact that most of his lyrics do not make sense.



“Should we call your song fried rice if it's banku? Even Kanye West and co are criticized so what are you talking about? Even though I cannot compose a song, I can identify trash when I see one. Is Medikal trying to tell me that he has never criticized anybody’s song before? He quizzed.



“Ghanaian artistes should humble themselves. They are not above reproach”. He added







