'If your mother-in-law does not like you, return the same energy' - Relationship expert to ladies

Entertainment of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, has shared a piece of advice to wives whose mothers-in-laws detest them.



Blessing, via her Instagram account, warned ladies against attempting to impress their such in-laws.



According to her, daughters-in-law can never do anything to correct the hate their mothers-in-law usually harbors towards them.



She further advised ladies who are yet to marry but see red flags with their potential mother-in-law, to quickly opt out of the relationship.



“If your mother-in-law does not like you, return the same energy. Respect her like an elderly person but keep your distance and stop making a big fool of yourself trying to impress her.



"The painful reality remains the fact that they will always see you through their sons’ eyes.”



