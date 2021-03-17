LifeStyle of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

If you value your bestie, don’t marry – Actor advises

This came up during an interview with eTV Ghana’s Adwen the Love Doctor on the country’s number one adult show ‘In Bed with Adwen’.



He was advising a viewer who sent in a comment asking what to do about his wife-to-be and her habit of calling her male bestie every time she visits him.



The actor made clear that he does not support having a best friend of the opposite sex when in a serious relationship or married.



Speaking on the viewer’s issue, the actor said, “He needs to sit the woman down together with someone she really respects, and clearly make her aware that he does not want her to have any bestie relationships with any male. If she values her bestie, then she should not get married to him”.



Grand Paa opined that having bestie relations with someone of the opposite sex is unhealthy for couples and thus advised that when one gets into a serious relationship or gets married, the best thing to do is cut off any such relations or at least create boundaries, lest the union may not last.



