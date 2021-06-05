If you're the most verbally abused president, what should Mahama say? - DKB asks Akufo-Addo

Entertainment of Saturday, 5 June 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian comedian Derrick Kobina Bolney popularly known as DKB has respectfully disagreed with President Akuffo-Addo on his claim that he is the most verbally abused president Ghana has ever had.



Last week, at a ceremony at the University of Cape Coast where he was awarded an honorary doctorate the President said he is the most verbally abused president in Ghana.



But, DKB disagrees with the President’s assertion. The comedian believes former President John Mahama is the most abused President.



Narrating some of the ordeals the former President went through, DKB said when it comes to abuse, Akuffo-Addo is the most pampered president.



He added that even Pataapa, Shatta Wale, Wendy Shay and he himself have been abused than the president.



According to him, if there should be a ranking on who has abused the most, Akuffo-Addo will be around number 6.



Watch the video:



