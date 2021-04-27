You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 04 27Article 1244029

Tabloid News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Disclaimer

Source: e.TV Ghana

If you frown during an orgasm, your kids come out ugly – Actor says

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian movie personality, Michael Agyare Ghanaian movie personality, Michael Agyare

Ghanaian movie personality, Michael Agyare, popularly known in the industry as Grandpa, has asserted that frowning while having an orgasm during sexual intercourse can cause one’s children to be born ugly.

Interviewed on Ghana’s number one adult edutainment show ‘In Bed with Adwen’ which is hosted by Adwen the Love Doctor on eTV Ghana, he said this while sharing a few tips on how couples can ensure that they give birth to beautiful children.

“Having beautiful children also has to do with how you express your feelings during sex. There are some people who frown when having an orgasm and when you do that, you’ll realize that when you give birth, your child will come with an ugly frown on his or her face”, he said.

He advised that it is very important to avoid frowning, but rather scream or moan nicely and put up nice facial expressions.

Furthering on how one can ensure that they give birth to beautiful children, Grand Paa stated that cleanliness, which is next to Godliness, is key, hence couples should make cleanliness a top priority and make it a point to bath every time before sex.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment

News

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong

You are more than evil – Kennedy Agyapong slams Dag Heward Mills over ‘cursing’ video

Sports

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu

Maxwell Konadu appointed as Black Starlets coach

Business

The unkwown Chinese company has also invented its own own peeler and grater for gari processing

China starts gari production with invention of special manufacturing machine

Africa

Black Axe emerge from Nigeria in di 1970s, wia dem carry out rape, mutilation, and ritual murders

Black Axe mafia: Italian police arrest 30 Nigerian 'cultists,' 100 charges loom

Opinions

The AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine

Ghana’s coronavirus vaccine rollout is struggling to keep up with its great start