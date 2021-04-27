If you frown during an orgasm, your kids come out ugly – Actor says

Tabloid News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Ghanaian movie personality, Michael Agyare, popularly known in the industry as Grandpa, has asserted that frowning while having an orgasm during sexual intercourse can cause one’s children to be born ugly.



Interviewed on Ghana’s number one adult edutainment show ‘In Bed with Adwen’ which is hosted by Adwen the Love Doctor on eTV Ghana, he said this while sharing a few tips on how couples can ensure that they give birth to beautiful children.



“Having beautiful children also has to do with how you express your feelings during sex. There are some people who frown when having an orgasm and when you do that, you’ll realize that when you give birth, your child will come with an ugly frown on his or her face”, he said.



He advised that it is very important to avoid frowning, but rather scream or moan nicely and put up nice facial expressions.



Furthering on how one can ensure that they give birth to beautiful children, Grand Paa stated that cleanliness, which is next to Godliness, is key, hence couples should make cleanliness a top priority and make it a point to bath every time before sex.



