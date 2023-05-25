If you fail to celebrate people but go to their funerals, you are a witch! - Abeiku Santana fumes

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Renowned radio presenter and tourism ambassador, Abeiku Santana, has urged people to be mindful of their actions when it comes to celebrating life and mourning the dead.



In a video he shared on Instagram, Abeiku disclosed that he believes that the practice of not wishing someone on their birthday but then attending their funeral is a form of witchcraft.



In his words, "When someone is celebrating their birthday, and you don't wish them when they die, don't go to their funeral, you are witches.



“Today, funerals have become a party, and you will see people sitting at funerals, laughing, eating and having fun.”



Abeiku Santana claims that funerals have evolved into social gathering places where people attend to eat and party while they should be in sorrow.



“When the person was alive, you didn't celebrate them, but then when they died, you are celebrating them. What are you celebrating now that they are dead?" he asked.



He also argued that people are not showing enough respect for the dead or the living.



He went on to say, "Let the dead bury the dead, and I remind you, when someone is celebrating their birthday, and you fail to wish them when they die, don't go to their funeral. You are witches."



The radio presenter is known for his outspoken and often controversial opinions.



However, his latest comments have struck a chord with many Ghanaians who feel that the practice of celebrating death has gone too far.





