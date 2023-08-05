If you don’t read, you will be a dumb comedian - Jerry Ashinyo

Entertainment of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian comedian, Jerry Ashinyo has admonished his colleagues in the industry to consistently work on their craft in order to grow in the industry.



Speaking on Showbiz Review on Metro TV, the entertainer stated that comedians need to be innovative and creative in their process so as to stay fresh in the spotlight.



“I know what I'm going to say and if it is something I've maybe said on another platform before, I'm going to say it now. I know I've said it before, and I'm going to say it now, and I know how to go about it so it becomes funny to everybody.



“In Ghana, some people like to believe that it's the same people who attend the shows. Right. So you have to be a master of your craft. Even if you are telling the same joke to the same audience, even if you're saying it three times, you kind of make it sound new in a way. So you have to master your craft and know how to go about it.” He stated.



He added that comedians also need to practice that craft and train themselves, especially with smaller audiences so as to be confident when they encounter bigger audiences.



“And for comedians in Ghana, there is a platform for you to practice your stuff and master your craft and get very good at your jokes before you go on stage. So there is room for you to make mistakes. Mistakes and correct them on that platform to a limited audience before you take their stuff on a bigger platform. You need to learn. You need to read. Why? Because if you don't read, you just be a dumb comedian.” He said.



ID/DA