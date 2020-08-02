Entertainment of Sunday, 2 August 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

If you concentrate on fame, you'll end up making nothing in life – Grace Ashy

Veteran gospel musician, Grace Ashy

Celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician, well known for producing cheer songs for the Ghana Black Stars has advised her fellow musicians to take time off the music scene and build a life for themselves.



Grace Ashy believes that as they (musicians) feed the public with good music and enjoy all the fame, they should also think about their welfare and life outside music.



According to her, “You will follow the fame and build nothing for yourself. Do something for yourself, something that you really need and will build your personal life.”



She passed this comment in an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Showbiz Xtra’ hosted by Doctar Cann.



She acknowledged that a musician will not always be at her peak and that building a life outside of your career cushions one later on.



“You will not reign forever and you cannot always compete with the younger ones. If you try to go to the extremes they do to stay relevant, it will affect you.”



Grace Ashy was quick to add that the same fans who will enjoy your music and hail you at your peak, are the same ones to drag your name in the mud if you make nothing for yourself outside music.



“They will be the same people saying you are still renting an apartment after the fame you enjoyed. And that is a sad occurrence.”



She advised media personalities against saying “musicians are sinking” if they have not relased new music in a while.



She noted that such statements place a ton of pressure on entertainers. “We always have to pause from making music and think about ourselves at a point.

We should always think positively when we see musicians and celebrities go on the low,” she said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.