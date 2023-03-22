If women didn't get advances from men, they won't enhance their butt - Christiana Awuni

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Recently, Ghanaian actress, Christiana Awuni, said in an interview that she did not believe that if women were not continuously getting attention from male suitors, they would go ahead with buttocks enhancement surgeries.



Speaking with Nayas on her show, Experiences in Life, she insisted that such procedures are inspired by the men in the lives of such women.



“If women didn't receive attention from clients after fixing their buttocks, it's unlikely they would proceed with the procedure.



“If you fixed your buttocks and nobody paid attention to you, you would for sure not go ahead with it, and you could cut your buttocks into pieces and eat them,” she said.



Awuni however also acknowledged that many women are aware of the potential benefits of undergoing buttock enhancement surgeries.



She added that some women who undergo the procedure get to be offered attractive deals such as trips to Dubai, luxurious homes, and cars.



This, she claims, is the reason many of such women choose to have the procedure done despite the several risks involved.



“However, many women are aware that by enhancing their buttocks and attracting clients, they may be offered attractive benefits like trips to Dubai, luxurious homes, and cars.



“As a result, numerous women opt to have the procedure done in pursuit of lucrative deals,” she told Nayas on her show.



