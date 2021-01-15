Music of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

If we don’t take care, we’ll lose our culture - Ogidi Brown

OGB Music boss, Ogidi Brown

Highlife musician and Chief Executive Officer of OGB Music, Ogidi Brown has advised that if Ghanaians are not careful, they may lose the musical aspect of their culture.



He said to Foster Romanus on eTV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show that there is no authority to regulate music in Ghana, therefore music has become a ‘try your luck’ game and everyone is doing what they like. He stated that “If we don’t take care, we’ll lose the musical aspect of our culture which is our indigenous highlife music”.



Questioned on how we can solve this problem so that we do not get to the point of losing our indigenous style of music, Ogidi Brown replied that solving this will be difficult, and he cannot give a single solution because it is not guaranteed that everyone will follow his method.



“The solution I will recommend may not be what Kofi Kinaata for instance, is planning at home. I wish that the same way that even today, we hear songs from Nana Ampadu or Amakye Dede and still feel like we’re listening to good music, it’ll be just like that with all songs we hear today but it is not.



The songs we hear these days, when they are released today, they die the next day and no one looks for them anymore. It cannot last for the younger generation to come and meet and this is due to the type of content we put out these days," he said.



The producer and singer advised that Ghanaian musicians make an effort to do more highlife since that is our indigenous genre of music, and put out content that can withstand the test of time.