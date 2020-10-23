Entertainment of Friday, 23 October 2020

If they are not God, their opinion don’t define your destiny – Afia Schwarzenegger

Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger

Self acclaimed Queen of Comedy, Afia Schwarzenegger has decided to post something less “insulting” and more Inspirational on her social media.



In a post sighted by GhBase.com, Afia advised her fans to not allow the tags and labels people give them to make them feel inferior.



According to the media personality, as long as those criticizing her actions are not God, their opinions don’t matter.



Afia Schwarzenegger is one celebrity who often gets entangled in beefs with her colleagues over what could be described as petty issues. This has earned her some haters and admirers alike.



Regardless, she still does whatever she wants without a care of what people say about her.



She wrote on her Instagram page; ” Don’t let people label you and don’t wear the labels people stick on you..They are not God, they can’t stop God and they don’t determine your destiny”.



