Entertainment of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: My News GH

If there was no plastic waste, Bolgatanga will be my heaven - Wanluv

Musician, Wanluv The Kubolor

Award-Winning Musician, Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu known in showbiz as Wanluv The Kubolor, has expressed worry with the filth in the Upper East regional capital, Bolgatanga.



According to him, with the rising spate of haphazard dumping of plastic waste, the land in the Upper East regional capital will soon not bearable.



To Wanluv, Bolgatanga qualifies as heaven but for the plastic waste littered around in the regional capital.



Wanluv was speaking in an interview on Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio in an interview when he made this known.



He said “The plastic bags lying everywhere. I feel the plastic waste is going to affect millet farming in the region because I see the waste on the ground and after few years, I don’t think we can grow things on this ground if we don’t stop using plastics like the way we do now. If there was no plastic, this will be my heaven”.



“Let’s make it a point that when buying things, we carry them in our hands or have our own bags (to convey whatever we buy). So when buying water or whatever, let’s refuse the plastic bags. If you’re going to buy food, take your own bowl,” he advised.



The indiscriminate disposal of plastic waste is a national issue and although efforts have been made by the government to arrest the situation, there seems to be no end in sight because there seems to be no attitudinal change.