If the Bible is 'nonsense' to you, then traditions are 'useless' - Arnold fights Ola Michael

Popular entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo clashed with media personality, Ola Michael over issues surrounding religious beliefs.



Ola Michael in his submission indicated that he believes more in the traditions of the country and does not underestimate it like how some people do and hold the Christian religion in high esteem.



He noted that the Bible was written by the Israelites and no individual was present when all the things in the Bible happened hence the indigenous tradition should be more valuable than any other.



The remark did not augur well with Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo who mounted a spirited defense and chided Ola Michael for underrating the Christian religion and the word of God.



He noted that Ola Michael cannot make 'nonsense' out of the word of God because he was not also there when the stories about the local traditions occurred.



Speaking on the United Showbiz Programme and monitored by GhanaWeb, this is how the conversation ensued between Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and Ola Michael.



Arnold: Another person [Ola Michael] in white said that most of the things in the Bible, we weren’t there when they were writing so we should not take them seriously. At a point, he even said it was nonsense. If I may ask when Okomfo Anokye was doing his reckless chanting, was he there?



Ola Michael: You refer to it as reckless? That is the Akan tradition so you can't say that.



Arnold: The Bible is also my tradition so if you say the Bible is nonsense, then your traditions are useless to me. When Okomfo Anokye was chanting, were you there? When King Agokoli was walking backward, were you there?



Ola Michael: Yes, I was there



Arnold: All these are history that you are making noise with; I also believe in mine.



Ola Michael: So Israel God’s Bible is your tradition, are you an Israeli?



Arnold: Oh stop what you are saying. You can't sit here and make nonsense of someone’s conviction, we won't allow you to do that. Just focus on what you believe and allow us to follow our God. Don't make it seem ours is nonsense to you.



Conversations about religion continue to be a debate as everyone believes their beliefs are right.











