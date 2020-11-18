Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

If stand-up comedy was about articulation, Nana Aba would be the best – NGO

Popular Ghanaian comedian, presenter and actor, Nana Gyesie Owusu, mostly referred to as NGO Gh or the Quizmaster, has said in jest that Nana Aba Anamoah would have been crowned the best comedian if it was all about articulation.



This assertion came after Foster Romanus asked him if he has any plans of taking up stand-up comedy, as his articulation is quite on point. He replied in the negative, saying “Why would I want to take it up? There are a lot of people carrying it already”.



He then made the comment that “If it was about articulation, then Nana Aba Anamoah would be the funniest or even Kojo Yankson. Comedy is something that I love, however, I mostly prefer doing a one-man performance”.



The Quizmaster admitted that one-man comedy can also be classified in one way or another as stand-up comedy, however, he would like to do more of Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean)’s type of one-man shows because of his versatility, ability to play other roles, his impressions and whatnot.



Nana Gyesie Owusu mentioned that he will pick up one-man comedy sometime in the future, but for now, urged Ghanaians to keep their fingers crossed for more mind-blowing productions from Leizer Legacy, as well as check out the first teaser episode of their newest production “Glass Box” which will commence soon on YouTube.

