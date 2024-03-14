If destroying Sodom and Gomorrah could not wipe out homosexuality, would the anti-gay bill work? - KSM asks

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Renowned Ghanaian comedian, Kwaku Sintim-Misa, popularly known as KSM, has questioned the ability of the Anti-LGBT+ Bill to curb homosexuality, where, according to religious texts, divine intervention did not.



In a tweet on his X handle, KSM referred to the biblical story of the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah due to homosexuality in the two cities.



He questioned how feasible the bill would be in eradicating LGBT+ activities if the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah could not do so.



“In 600 BC, God allegedly destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah with fire and brimstone. If God could not stop "Gayism" with fire and brimstone in 600 BC, are we sure we can stop it in 2024 with legislation? I guess where God failed, GH will win,” he posted.



His post, however, was faced with backlash from fans and followers. Many explained that the bill is not to eradicate but to curb the issue of homosexuality and its effects in the country.



KSM, known for his satirical take on social issues, has previously expressed concerns over the bill's severity and its implications for personal freedoms.



The bill, which has been passed by parliament, has sparked a wide array of responses from various sectors of society.



Critics argue that it infringes on human rights, while supporters believe it is necessary to uphold societal values.



The president is however yet to assent the bill.



In 600 BC God allegedly DESTROYED SODOM and GOMORRAH with FIRE ???? and BRIMSTONE.

If GOD could not stop "GAYISM"with fire and brimstone in 600 BC are we SURE we can stop it in 2024 with LEGISLATION?I guess where God failed GH will win????#justcurios — Kwaku Sintim-Misa (@KSM_Kwaku_Misa) March 14, 2024

