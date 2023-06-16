‘If Rihanna did it, then I can’ – Mzbel as she rocks ‘crop top’ to antenatal appointment

Entertainment of Friday, 16 June 2023

It appears more celebrities are taking a cue from Rihanna’s daring maternity looks, as Ghanaian singer, Mzbel, has joined the bandwagon.



One can recall that Rihanna did not hide her baby bump all through her first pregnancy, sending a message about self-love and body confidence among others.



The American-Barbados singer stayed in the headlines ever since she announced her pregnancy in January 2021.



Her signature rule-breaking style, which seemed extremely bold when paired with her unapologetic baby bump, has been a major source of attention.



However, drawing inspiration from this, a heavily pregnant Mzbel has commenced a ‘baby bump flaunting spree’ ever since she announced that she is expectant.



In a couple of instances on Instagram, she has been spotted with her baby bump while declaring her intentions to emulate Rihanna.



The recent one was when she was captured in a viral video all dressed up for antenatal in a pair of trousers and a crop top, exposing the baby bump.



“I am going to the clinic, looking all flashy like Rihanna. At first, I would’ve covered my stomach but now I don’t have to. I will walk around town with my belly all over the place, if Rihanna can do it, then I can,” she stated.



