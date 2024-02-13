If Nigeria had won AFCON, social media would have been polluted with noise - Abeiku Santana

Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Media personality, Abeiku Santana has expressed his delight after host nation, Ivory Coast defeated Nigeria to clinch the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy in a thrilling encounter.



He stated that had Nigeria won the trophy as predicted by some football analysts and pundits, they would have "polluted the whole of the African continent and social media with noise."



Abeiku Santana said that Ivory Coast’s victory has brought joy to most African countries including Rwanda, Somalia and Ghana who are considered as their arch rivals on the continent.



Speaking on Okay FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Abeiku Santana said: “If Ivory Coast had not won [AFCON trophy], by now the world would be noisy, so, we thank God for saving Africa from pollution. If Nigeria won, by now social media would have been polluted with noise; so, we are grateful to God that Ivory Coast won the championship.



“After Ivory Coast’s victory, everybody is celebrating including Rwanda and Somalia. So it is good because we have to protect our environment from noise pollution,” he stated.



The 2024 African Cup of Nations came to an end on Sunday, February 11, 2024, with the host nation, Ivory Coast beating Nigeria by two goals to one to win the tournament.



Franck Kessie and Sebastian Haller gave the home side two goals while Nigerian captain, Troos-Ekong scored the consolation goal.



Since the defeat, Nigeria has been subjected to mockery on social media, especially by Ghanaians who seem elated for their fierce rivals to have lost.



Had Nigeria won, it would have been their fourth title and they would have equalled the number of AFCON trophies won by Ghana.



Watch the video below





SB/BB