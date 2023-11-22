If Jay Z could donate $20m to the orphanage, what are you doing? - Rev. Obofour fires gospel musicians

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

The founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), Prophet Asanteman Bofour popularly known as Rev. Obofour has chided gospel musicians for their lack of generosity.



According to him, it appears that most of the gospel musicians in the country rarely donate to orphanage homes to support their upkeep while secular musicians are doing incredibly well in that regard.



Rev. Obofour cited an instance where secular musician, Jay Z, donated a whopping amount of $20 million to the needy in Africa yet gospel musicians are not following suit.



He believes it is the reason why some gospel artistes are not able to sustain their prominence in the music industry for long.



Rev. Obofour indicated that his act of generosity and donation to the needy in society has helped him to remain firm in the lord with his finances in a stable state.



“I like money a lot but I don’t get it through bad means. Sometimes God gives me ideas and when I test it works. I have been generous to people but even when they pay me back with evil I never fall. It is because I have settled a debt I owe God. Do you know how I pay? When I give to the needy, widows and orphanages because God caters for them.



“Jay Z could donate $20 million to Africa if I am lying tell me. This is someone who is a secular musician. How many gospel musicians set records out of $100 thousand he/she has donated even $30?"



"They [gospel musicians] would rather spend it on luxurious cars so when it gets faulty and does not have money to recover it then they fade out. They become irrelevant because God has taken his blessings upon them,” Rev. Obofour said while preaching to his congregants.



It is unknown what triggered Rev. Obofour’s remarks but it comes as a wake-up call to gospel musicians to contribute their quota to the livelihood of the needy and vulnerable in the society.







