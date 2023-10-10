‘If I were you, I would've resigned from Akufo-Addo’s gov’t’ - Blakk Rasta descends on Sefa Kayi over UTV attack

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Ghanaian musician and media personality Blakk Rasta has descended heavily on the host of Kokrokoo on Peace FM, Kwame Sefa Kayi, for failing to condemn the invasion of United Television (UTV) by some persons affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to him, Kwame Sefa Kayi accepting an appointment from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tamed him from speaking against the rot in the country, hence his inability to openly criticize the invasion of his own company by some members said to be affiliated with the NPP.



The controversial radio personality asserted that if he were Kwame Sefa Kayi, he would have resigned from his appointment as a board member of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to dissociate himself from the Akufo-Addo-led government.



“Taking an appointment with the devil, my brother, my sister is becoming the devil's agent. I am glad that you [Kwame Sefa Kayi] are a member of the governing party [NPP] because you've been given an appointment that you accepted till today.



"Now that your UTV has been attacked, you don't even have the courage to condemn it to the highest level. Saying 'I am sitting and watching, which means you are waiting to see what will happen. I can advise you. I can only suggest; if I were you, I'd step down,” he said while speaking on the UrbanBlend show on 3FM, which GhanaWeb monitored.





“Chairman General, the party is embarrassing you, right? If I were you, number one, I would not accept that appointment. Number two, in the name of honesty and in the name of neutrality, it would have been better for all these years that you have worked as a journalist of repute.



"You sat down; we all saw how this nation dwindled into oblivion, dwindled into the deepest parts of poverty and economic mismanagement. You sat down and watched E-levy become an albatross around our necks,” said Blakk Rasta.



His reaction comes after thugs said to be affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) stormed the studios of UTV and abruptly halted the live broadcast of United Showbiz.



Approximately seven minutes into the show, which was broadcast live on GhanaWeb, voices of agitation could be heard in the background as host Mzgee introduced the program. The evident confusion on the host's face was followed by an extended break in production before the program was eventually taken off the air.



Numerous reports that emerged after the sudden interruption of production suggested that the show was disrupted by a group of men who entered the studios with hostile intentions.



According to the reports, the agitated individuals had entered the studio with the apparent aim of confronting Kwame A Plus, who is a regular panel member on the show.



Subsequent videos shared on social media depicted a chaotic scene within the UTV studio, with several men calling out for A Plus.



"We are waiting for A Plus today... A Plus has to explain to us why he tore our paper from the NPP party. We are here, we are waiting for A Plus. We are protecting our party property," one of the men is heard shouting in the studio.



